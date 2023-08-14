English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sandesh Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore, down 12.23% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandesh are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore in June 2023 down 12.23% from Rs. 82.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.13 crore in June 2023 up 145.56% from Rs. 13.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.12 crore in June 2023 up 135.86% from Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2022.

    Sandesh EPS has increased to Rs. 43.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.82 in June 2022.

    Sandesh shares closed at 1,006.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.22% returns over the last 6 months and 23.14% over the last 12 months.

    Sandesh
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.9977.1282.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.9977.1282.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.8131.7132.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.056.590.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.607.708.86
    Depreciation1.541.581.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.2523.5725.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.745.9614.28
    Other Income28.847.663.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.5813.6117.81
    Interest0.040.030.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.5313.5817.77
    Exceptional Items0.140.001.76
    P/L Before Tax43.6713.5819.53
    Tax10.542.276.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.1311.3113.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.1311.3113.49
    Equity Share Capital7.577.577.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.7714.9417.82
    Diluted EPS43.7714.9417.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.7714.9417.82
    Diluted EPS43.7714.9417.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sandesh
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!