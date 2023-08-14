Sandesh Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore, down 12.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore in June 2023 down 12.23% from Rs. 82.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.13 crore in June 2023 up 145.56% from Rs. 13.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.12 crore in June 2023 up 135.86% from Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2022.

Sandesh EPS has increased to Rs. 43.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.82 in June 2022.

Sandesh shares closed at 1,006.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.22% returns over the last 6 months and 23.14% over the last 12 months.