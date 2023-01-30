Sambhaav Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.19 crore, down 5.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.19 crore in December 2022 down 5.58% from Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 100.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 down 11% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 3.55 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.90% returns over the last 6 months and -36.04% over the last 12 months.