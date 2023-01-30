English
    Sambhaav Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.19 crore, down 5.58% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.19 crore in December 2022 down 5.58% from Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 100.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 down 11% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021.

    Sambhaav Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.1910.2710.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.1910.2710.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.570.410.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.091.101.15
    Depreciation1.371.491.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.297.277.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.00-0.24
    Other Income0.620.640.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.490.650.47
    Interest0.530.540.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.110.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.110.09
    Tax0.150.230.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-0.12-0.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-0.12-0.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.020.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.18-0.10-0.09
    Equity Share Capital19.1119.1119.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited