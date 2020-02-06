Sahyadri Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 60.81 crore, up 3.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.81 crore in December 2019 up 3.88% from Rs. 58.54 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2019 down 35.46% from Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.12 crore in December 2019 down 27.16% from Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2018.

Sahyadri Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.46 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.90 in December 2018.

Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 122.75 on February 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.53% returns over the last 6 months and -31.12% over the last 12 months.