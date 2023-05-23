S V Global Mill Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 10.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 10.43% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 221.07% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 158% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 64.78 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.34% returns over the last 6 months and 26.65% over the last 12 months.