    S V Global Mill Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 10.43% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 10.43% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 221.07% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 158% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

    S V Global Mill shares closed at 64.78 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.34% returns over the last 6 months and 26.65% over the last 12 months.

    S V Global Mill
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.230.200.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.230.200.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.290.28
    Depreciation0.090.090.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.340.731.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.47-0.91-1.25
    Other Income1.101.071.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.380.160.42
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.380.160.42
    Exceptional Items-0.09---0.03
    P/L Before Tax-0.470.160.39
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.470.160.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.470.160.39
    Equity Share Capital9.049.049.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.260.090.21
    Diluted EPS-0.260.090.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.260.090.21
    Diluted EPS-0.260.090.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
