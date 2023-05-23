S V Global Mill Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 10.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 10.43% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 221.07% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 158% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.
S V Global Mill shares closed at 64.78 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.34% returns over the last 6 months and 26.65% over the last 12 months.
|S V Global Mill
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.23
|0.20
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.23
|0.20
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.29
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.34
|0.73
|1.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.47
|-0.91
|-1.25
|Other Income
|1.10
|1.07
|1.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.16
|0.42
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.16
|0.42
|Exceptional Items
|-0.09
|--
|-0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.47
|0.16
|0.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|0.16
|0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|0.16
|0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|9.04
|9.04
|9.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.09
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.09
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.09
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.09
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited