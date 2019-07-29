Rushil Decor Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.97 crore, down 3.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rushil Decor are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.97 crore in June 2019 down 3.02% from Rs. 86.58 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2019 up 15.87% from Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.42 crore in June 2019 down 3.57% from Rs. 12.88 crore in June 2018.

Rushil Decor EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.49 in June 2018.

Rushil Decor shares closed at 186.65 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -65.62% returns over the last 6 months and -68.57% over the last 12 months.