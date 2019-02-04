Rushil Decor Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.43 crore, down 2.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.43 crore in December 2018 down 2.97% from Rs. 83.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2018 down 69.37% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2018 down 32.65% from Rs. 13.11 crore in December 2017.

Rushil Decor EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.78 in December 2017.

Rushil Decor shares closed at 471.65 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.54% returns over the last 6 months and -51.99% over the last 12 months.