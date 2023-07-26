English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RS Software Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.08 crore, up 131.01% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.08 crore in June 2023 up 131.01% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2023 up 138.31% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2023 up 182.28% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2022.

    RS Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2022.

    RS Software shares closed at 40.20 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.75% returns over the last 6 months and 62.75% over the last 12 months.

    RS Software (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.0812.254.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.0812.254.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.340.340.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.706.575.11
    Depreciation1.141.360.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.493.072.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.410.91-4.16
    Other Income0.050.250.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.461.16-4.05
    Interest0.050.22--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.410.94-4.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.410.94-4.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.410.94-4.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.410.94-4.05
    Minority Interest0.090.100.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.501.04-3.91
    Equity Share Capital12.8512.8512.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.580.38-1.52
    Diluted EPS0.580.38-1.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.580.38-1.52
    Diluted EPS0.580.38-1.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RS Software #RS Software (India)
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!