RS Software Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.08 crore, up 131.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.08 crore in June 2023 up 131.01% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2023 up 138.31% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2023 up 182.28% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2022.

RS Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2022.

RS Software shares closed at 40.20 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.75% returns over the last 6 months and 62.75% over the last 12 months.