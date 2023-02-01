English
    RPG Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.60 crore, up 13% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPG Life Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 130.60 crore in December 2022 up 13% from Rs. 115.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.11 crore in December 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.72 crore in December 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 24.71 crore in December 2021.

    RPG Life Sciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations130.60134.79115.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations130.60134.79115.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.2622.1825.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.3926.2825.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.18-3.09-14.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.2927.9225.56
    Depreciation3.913.873.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.6331.7729.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3025.8620.17
    Other Income0.511.230.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.8127.0920.78
    Interest0.070.080.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.7427.0120.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.7427.0120.62
    Tax6.637.045.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.1119.9714.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.1119.9714.63
    Equity Share Capital13.2313.2313.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5612.088.85
    Diluted EPS11.5612.088.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5612.088.85
    Diluted EPS11.5612.088.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited