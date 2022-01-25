RPG Life Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 115.58 crore, up 7.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.58 crore in December 2021 up 7.42% from Rs. 107.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2021 up 13.68% from Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.71 crore in December 2021 up 15.36% from Rs. 21.42 crore in December 2020.

RPG Life EPS has increased to Rs. 8.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.78 in December 2020.

RPG Life shares closed at 608.50 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)