Rohit Ferro Tec Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 188.14 crore, up 0.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.14 crore in December 2020 up 0.29% from Rs. 187.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.04 crore in December 2020 down 21.96% from Rs. 18.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.43 crore in December 2020 down 9.74% from Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2019.

Rohit Ferro Tec shares closed at 2.90 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 141.67% returns over the last 6 months and 480.00% over the last 12 months.