Rohit Ferro Tec Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 188.14 crore, up 0.29% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rohit Ferro Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 188.14 crore in December 2020 up 0.29% from Rs. 187.60 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.04 crore in December 2020 down 21.96% from Rs. 18.07 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.43 crore in December 2020 down 9.74% from Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2019.
Rohit Ferro Tec shares closed at 2.90 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 141.67% returns over the last 6 months and 480.00% over the last 12 months.
|Rohit Ferro Tech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|188.14
|161.72
|187.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|188.14
|161.72
|187.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|146.72
|122.49
|143.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.39
|-1.97
|-7.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.29
|3.40
|3.68
|Depreciation
|5.83
|5.83
|8.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.31
|54.78
|62.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.61
|-22.81
|-22.90
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.36
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.26
|-22.45
|-22.46
|Interest
|0.77
|--
|4.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.04
|-22.45
|-26.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.04
|-22.45
|-26.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|-8.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.04
|-22.45
|-18.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.04
|-22.45
|-18.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.04
|-22.45
|-18.07
|Equity Share Capital
|113.78
|113.78
|113.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-1.97
|-1.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-1.97
|-1.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-1.97
|-1.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-1.97
|-1.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited