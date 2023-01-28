Responsive Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.93 crore, down 15.4% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 263.93 245.11 311.99 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 263.93 245.11 311.99 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 132.93 138.49 124.76 Purchase of Traded Goods 74.94 77.01 134.08 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.66 -32.72 -20.32 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.84 4.11 4.16 Depreciation 14.64 15.89 28.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 30.75 44.14 37.04 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.50 -1.81 4.05 Other Income 3.30 5.19 2.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.80 3.38 6.16 Interest 6.81 7.89 2.79 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.00 -4.51 3.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 18.00 -4.51 3.37 Tax 1.14 1.29 3.62 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.86 -5.79 -0.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.86 -5.79 -0.26 Minority Interest -0.01 0.05 0.04 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.86 -5.74 -0.22 Equity Share Capital 26.25 26.25 26.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.64 -0.22 -0.01 Diluted EPS 0.64 -0.22 -0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.64 -0.22 -0.01 Diluted EPS 0.64 -0.22 -0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited