Responsive Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.93 crore, down 15.4% Y-o-Y
January 28, 2023 / 12:04 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Responsive Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 263.93 crore in December 2022 down 15.4% from Rs. 311.99 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2022 up 7860.59% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.44 crore in December 2022 up 14.68% from Rs. 34.39 crore in December 2021.
Responsive Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.
|Responsive Ind shares closed at 130.70 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.11% returns over the last 6 months and -34.01% over the last 12 months.
|Responsive Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|263.93
|245.11
|311.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|263.93
|245.11
|311.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|132.93
|138.49
|124.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|74.94
|77.01
|134.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.66
|-32.72
|-20.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.84
|4.11
|4.16
|Depreciation
|14.64
|15.89
|28.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.75
|44.14
|37.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.50
|-1.81
|4.05
|Other Income
|3.30
|5.19
|2.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.80
|3.38
|6.16
|Interest
|6.81
|7.89
|2.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.00
|-4.51
|3.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|18.00
|-4.51
|3.37
|Tax
|1.14
|1.29
|3.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.86
|-5.79
|-0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.86
|-5.79
|-0.26
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|16.86
|-5.74
|-0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|26.25
|26.25
|26.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.64
|-0.22
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|-0.22
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.64
|-0.22
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|-0.22
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited