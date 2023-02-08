Remedium Lifeca Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.48 crore, down 14.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.48 crore in December 2022 down 14.35% from Rs. 206.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 up 121.56% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 up 118.31% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

Remedium Lifeca EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in December 2021.

Remedium Lifeca shares closed at 261.10 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 90.51% returns over the last 6 months and 89.55% over the last 12 months.