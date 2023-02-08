English
    Remedium Lifeca Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.48 crore, down 14.35% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Remedium Lifecare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 176.48 crore in December 2022 down 14.35% from Rs. 206.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 up 121.56% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 up 118.31% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

    Remedium Lifecare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations176.48158.45206.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations176.48158.45206.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----203.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods170.29145.13--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.1410.58--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.160.16
    Depreciation0.010.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.120.441.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.522.130.69
    Other Income0.021.57--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.543.700.69
    Interest0.020.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.523.700.69
    Exceptional Items---1.51--
    P/L Before Tax1.522.190.69
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.522.190.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.522.190.69
    Equity Share Capital3.603.603.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.236.081.91
    Diluted EPS4.236.081.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.236.081.91
    Diluted EPS4.236.081.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited