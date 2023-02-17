English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Reliance Comm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.00 crore, down 17.81% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 120.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.81% from Rs. 146.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9,014.00 crore in December 2022 down 433.69% from Rs. 1,689.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2022 down 37.5% from Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2021.

    Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.60% returns over the last 6 months and -45.31% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Communications
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations120.00123.00146.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations120.00123.00146.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0013.0018.00
    Depreciation33.0034.0037.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.00139.00123.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.00-63.00-32.00
    Other Income2.008.003.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.00-55.00-29.00
    Interest12.0012.0012.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-40.00-67.00-41.00
    Exceptional Items-106.00----
    P/L Before Tax-146.00-67.00-41.00
    Tax----4.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-146.00-67.00-45.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-9,154.00-1,773.00-1,650.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9,300.00-1,840.00-1,695.00
    Minority Interest286.001.007.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--1.00-1.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9,014.00-1,838.00-1,689.00
    Equity Share Capital1,383.001,383.001,383.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-32.84-6.70-6.16
    Diluted EPS-32.84-6.70-6.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-32.84-6.70-6.16
    Diluted EPS-32.84-6.70-6.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Reliance Comm #Reliance Communications #Results #Telecommunications - Service
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:11 am