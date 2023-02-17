Reliance Comm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.00 crore, down 17.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.81% from Rs. 146.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9,014.00 crore in December 2022 down 433.69% from Rs. 1,689.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2022 down 37.5% from Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2021.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.60% returns over the last 6 months and -45.31% over the last 12 months.