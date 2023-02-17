Reliance Comm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.00 crore, down 17.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 120.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.81% from Rs. 146.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9,014.00 crore in December 2022 down 433.69% from Rs. 1,689.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2022 down 37.5% from Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2021.
Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.60% returns over the last 6 months and -45.31% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Communications
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|120.00
|123.00
|146.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|120.00
|123.00
|146.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.00
|13.00
|18.00
|Depreciation
|33.00
|34.00
|37.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|104.00
|139.00
|123.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.00
|-63.00
|-32.00
|Other Income
|2.00
|8.00
|3.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.00
|-55.00
|-29.00
|Interest
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-40.00
|-67.00
|-41.00
|Exceptional Items
|-106.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-146.00
|-67.00
|-41.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|4.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-146.00
|-67.00
|-45.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-9,154.00
|-1,773.00
|-1,650.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9,300.00
|-1,840.00
|-1,695.00
|Minority Interest
|286.00
|1.00
|7.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|1.00
|-1.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9,014.00
|-1,838.00
|-1,689.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-32.84
|-6.70
|-6.16
|Diluted EPS
|-32.84
|-6.70
|-6.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-32.84
|-6.70
|-6.16
|Diluted EPS
|-32.84
|-6.70
|-6.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited