REIL Electrical Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.81 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.81 crore in June 2019 up 27.5% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2019 up 71.18% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2019 up 60.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2018.

REIL Electrical EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2018.

REIL Electrical shares closed at 230.00 on February 02, 2018 (BSE)