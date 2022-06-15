English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Recent dip in cement demand is temporary, says Anil Singhvi of Shree Digvijay Cement

    If fuel prices cool, the industry would see better margins in a couple of months, Singhvi has said

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The recent dip in cement demand was a blip and things should start improving from here, Shree Digvijay Cement Ltd Executive Chairman Anil Singhvi has said.

    "I think there was some confusion on account of some statements made by the government that along with the steel prices cement prices will correct or come down and I don't think there is any policy change which was warranting that. Also, steel prices corrected, they were expecting cement prices to also come down and that is where perhaps the demand got slowed down because they were not placing orders,” Singhvi said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 on June 15.

    Though crude and coal prices have been rising for the last two-three months, the cement industry had not passed even half the spike to customers. If fuel prices cool, the industry would see some better margins in a couple of months.

    Even though Ultratech Cement's capacity expansion plan made the street nervous, Singhvi expects a 7-8 percent rise in demand for cement in the fiscal year 2023.

    The demand was unlikely to go down even though Ultratech Cement was adding capacity and Adani Group had entered the sector.

    Close

    Related stories

    Ultratech Cement recently announced a capex plan of Rs 12,886 crore to increase capacity by 22.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) through brownfield and greenfield projects.

    The decision came after Adani Group bought Holcim's 63.1 percent stake in Ambuja Cements that owns a 50.1 percent stake in ACC NSE  and also a 4.5 percent direct stake in the company.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anil Singhvi #cement #demand #Digvijay Cement
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 03:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.