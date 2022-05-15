Adani to buy Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cements and ACC for $10.5 billion to seal largest infra and materials deal in India

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group with Holcim CEO Jan Jenisch (image courtesy - Twitter)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Adani Family, through an offshore special purpose vehicle, announced on May 15 that it had entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of Switzerland-based Holcim Ltd’s entire stake in two of India’s leading cement companies – Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd.

Holcim, through its subsidiaries, holds 63.19 percent in Ambuja Cements and 54.53 percent in ACC (of which 50.05 percent is held through Ambuja Cements). The value for the Holcim stake and open offer consideration for Ambuja Cements and ACC is about $10.5 billion, which makes this the largest ever acquisition by Adani, and India’s largest ever M&A transaction in the infrastructure and materials space.

Earlier today, Moneycontrol reported that the board of Holcim Ltd, the world’s largest cement maker, is likely to soon take a final call on the sale of its India business, in a mega transaction which would mark one of the biggest exits by an MNC in India, multiple sources familiar with ongoing developments told Moneycontrol.

(This is a breaking news story, and will be updated shortly)





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes