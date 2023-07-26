English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rattan Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 847.27 crore, up 0.53% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:Net Sales at Rs 847.27 crore in June 2023 up 0.53% from Rs. 842.79 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 549.36 crore in June 2023 down 41.11% from Rs. 389.30 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 245.46 crore in June 2023 down 17.78% from Rs. 298.54 crore in June 2022.Rattan Power shares closed at 5.15 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.38% returns over the last 6 months and 32.05% over the last 12 months.
    RattanIndia Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations847.27900.58842.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations847.27900.58842.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials637.51619.82573.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.3712.7113.77
    Depreciation102.3896.97101.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.6471.2736.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.3799.81117.62
    Other Income88.7188.0679.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.08187.87196.99
    Interest678.15650.69586.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-535.07-462.82-389.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-535.07-462.82-389.30
    Tax14.2920.37--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-549.36-483.19-389.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-549.36-483.19-389.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-549.36-483.19-389.30
    Equity Share Capital5,370.115,370.115,370.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.02-0.90-0.72
    Diluted EPS-1.02-0.90-0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.02-0.90-0.72
    Diluted EPS-1.02-0.90-0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Rattan Power #RattanIndia Power #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!