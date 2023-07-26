Rattan Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 847.27 crore, up 0.53% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 847.27 900.58 842.79 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 847.27 900.58 842.79 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 637.51 619.82 573.53 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.37 12.71 13.77 Depreciation 102.38 96.97 101.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 36.64 71.27 36.32 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.37 99.81 117.62 Other Income 88.71 88.06 79.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.08 187.87 196.99 Interest 678.15 650.69 586.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -535.07 -462.82 -389.30 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -535.07 -462.82 -389.30 Tax 14.29 20.37 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -549.36 -483.19 -389.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -549.36 -483.19 -389.30 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -549.36 -483.19 -389.30 Equity Share Capital 5,370.11 5,370.11 5,370.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.02 -0.90 -0.72 Diluted EPS -1.02 -0.90 -0.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.02 -0.90 -0.72 Diluted EPS -1.02 -0.90 -0.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited