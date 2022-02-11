Rana Sugars Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 264.08 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.08 crore in December 2021 down 9.19% from Rs. 290.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021 down 87.13% from Rs. 20.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.66 crore in December 2021 down 1.33% from Rs. 30.06 crore in December 2020.

Rana Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2020.

Rana Sugars shares closed at 35.20 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.38% returns over the last 6 months and 402.86% over the last 12 months.