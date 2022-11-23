English
    Ramsons Project Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 41.42% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramsons Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 41.42% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 483.46% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    Ramsons Project shares closed at 17.25 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and -4.17% over the last 12 months.

    Ramsons Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.120.080.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.120.080.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.030.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.030.04
    Other Income--0.040.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.080.04
    Interest0.02----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.080.04
    Exceptional Items-0.12----
    P/L Before Tax-0.150.080.04
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.150.080.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.150.080.04
    Equity Share Capital3.013.013.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.500.250.13
    Diluted EPS-0.500.250.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.500.250.13
    Diluted EPS-0.500.250.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ramsons Project #Ramsons Projects #Results
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:22 am