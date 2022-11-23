Ramsons Project Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 41.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 41.42% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 483.46% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Ramsons Project shares closed at 17.25 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and -4.17% over the last 12 months.