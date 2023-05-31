Ramky Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 441.11 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 441.11 crore in March 2023 down 4.91% from Rs. 463.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.22 crore in March 2023 up 2117.8% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.39 crore in March 2023 down 26.59% from Rs. 142.21 crore in March 2022.

Ramky Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 6.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 403.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.98% returns over the last 6 months and 132.54% over the last 12 months.