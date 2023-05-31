English
    Ramky Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 441.11 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramky Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 441.11 crore in March 2023 down 4.91% from Rs. 463.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.22 crore in March 2023 up 2117.8% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.39 crore in March 2023 down 26.59% from Rs. 142.21 crore in March 2022.

    Ramky Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 6.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

    Ramky Infra shares closed at 403.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.98% returns over the last 6 months and 132.54% over the last 12 months.

    Ramky Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations441.11391.03463.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations441.11391.03463.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.06100.3483.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1816.3311.89
    Depreciation7.467.344.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses224.40190.57276.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.0276.4586.65
    Other Income12.9129.1150.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.93105.56137.25
    Interest19.4518.0315.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.4887.53122.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax77.4887.53122.24
    Tax29.2720.58120.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.2266.942.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.2266.942.17
    Equity Share Capital69.2069.2069.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.979.670.31
    Diluted EPS6.979.670.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.979.670.31
    Diluted EPS6.979.670.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am