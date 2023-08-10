English
    Ramky Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 531.54 crore, up 63.04% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramky Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 531.54 crore in June 2023 up 63.04% from Rs. 326.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.40 crore in June 2023 up 116.02% from Rs. 49.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.01 crore in June 2023 up 86.19% from Rs. 89.16 crore in June 2022.

    Ramky Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 15.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.12 in June 2022.

    Ramky Infra shares closed at 501.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.29% returns over the last 6 months and 190.55% over the last 12 months.

    Ramky Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations531.54441.11326.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations531.54441.11326.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials135.20108.0693.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.9317.1813.49
    Depreciation7.527.465.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses235.62224.40149.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.2884.0263.23
    Other Income22.2112.9120.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax158.4996.9383.25
    Interest16.9419.4516.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax141.5577.4866.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax141.5577.4866.88
    Tax35.1529.2717.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.4048.2249.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.4048.2249.26
    Equity Share Capital69.2069.2069.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.386.977.12
    Diluted EPS15.386.977.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.386.977.12
    Diluted EPS15.386.977.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 10, 2023 08:44 pm

