Ramky Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 531.54 crore, up 63.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 531.54 crore in June 2023 up 63.04% from Rs. 326.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.40 crore in June 2023 up 116.02% from Rs. 49.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.01 crore in June 2023 up 86.19% from Rs. 89.16 crore in June 2022.

Ramky Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 15.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.12 in June 2022.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 501.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.29% returns over the last 6 months and 190.55% over the last 12 months.