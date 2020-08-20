Ramky Infra Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 213.64 crore, down 58.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.64 crore in June 2020 down 58.66% from Rs. 516.81 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2020 down 376.73% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.44 crore in June 2020 down 60.45% from Rs. 46.62 crore in June 2019.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 37.20 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.37% returns over the last 6 months and -44.81% over the last 12 months.