Ramky Infra Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 213.64 crore, down 58.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramky Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 213.64 crore in June 2020 down 58.66% from Rs. 516.81 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.63 crore in June 2020 down 376.73% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.44 crore in June 2020 down 60.45% from Rs. 46.62 crore in June 2019.
Ramky Infra shares closed at 37.20 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.37% returns over the last 6 months and -44.81% over the last 12 months.
|Ramky Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|213.64
|282.03
|516.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|213.64
|282.03
|516.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|154.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.29
|11.42
|11.09
|Depreciation
|5.14
|5.88
|7.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|205.81
|280.18
|318.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.60
|-15.44
|25.86
|Other Income
|18.89
|28.06
|13.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.30
|12.61
|39.56
|Interest
|20.18
|16.87
|34.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.88
|-4.26
|5.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.88
|-4.26
|5.37
|Tax
|1.75
|1.83
|2.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.63
|-6.08
|3.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.63
|-6.08
|3.12
|Equity Share Capital
|69.20
|69.20
|69.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|-0.88
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|-0.88
|0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|-0.88
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|-0.88
|0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 10:11 am