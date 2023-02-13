Ramky Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.97 crore, up 5.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 416.97 crore in December 2022 up 5.16% from Rs. 396.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2022 up 316.77% from Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.55 crore in December 2022 up 1.22% from Rs. 138.86 crore in December 2021.

Ramky Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2021.

Read More

Ramky Infra shares closed at 282.70 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.88% returns over the last 6 months and 22.94% over the last 12 months.