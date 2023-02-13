English
    Ramky Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.97 crore, up 5.16% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramky Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 416.97 crore in December 2022 up 5.16% from Rs. 396.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2022 up 316.77% from Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.55 crore in December 2022 up 1.22% from Rs. 138.86 crore in December 2021.

    Ramky Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations416.97339.94396.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations416.97339.94396.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.00----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.4817.9712.51
    Depreciation11.119.737.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses309.55257.03278.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.8355.2098.01
    Other Income51.6148.0132.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.44103.21130.98
    Interest95.3991.23114.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.0511.9816.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.0511.9816.43
    Tax22.85-43.3214.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.2055.301.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.2055.301.91
    Minority Interest-4.40-3.33-5.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.8051.97-3.14
    Equity Share Capital69.2069.2069.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.987.510.45
    Diluted EPS0.987.510.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.987.510.45
    Diluted EPS0.987.510.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
