Rajputana Inves standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.02 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations -- -- 0.23 Other Operating Income 0.02 0.02 -- Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.02 0.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.02 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.04 0.01 0.24 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.00 -0.03 Other Income -- -- 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.00 0.00 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 0.00 0.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.04 0.00 0.00 Tax -- -- 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 0.00 0.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 0.00 0.00 Equity Share Capital 3.08 3.08 1.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.12 -0.02 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.02 0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.12 -0.02 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.02 0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited