Raj Television Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.04 crore, up 60.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.04 crore in June 2019 up 60.24% from Rs. 10.63 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2019 up 113.11% from Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in June 2019 up 195.65% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2018.

Raj Television EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2018.

Raj Television shares closed at 38.85 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.83% returns over the last 6 months and 1.70% over the last 12 months.