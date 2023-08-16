Rainbow Foundat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.69 crore, up 144.03% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 16.69 15.55 6.84 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 16.69 15.55 6.84 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 11.41 16.25 4.49 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -4.49 0.23 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.26 0.23 0.24 Depreciation 0.13 0.03 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.24 0.36 0.20 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.65 3.17 1.64 Other Income 1.34 1.56 1.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.98 4.73 2.76 Interest 5.52 4.58 1.99 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.46 0.15 0.77 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.46 0.15 0.77 Tax -- 0.49 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.46 -0.34 0.77 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.46 -0.34 0.77 Equity Share Capital 49.62 49.62 49.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.09 -0.07 0.21 Diluted EPS 0.09 -0.07 0.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.09 -0.07 0.21 Diluted EPS 0.09 -0.07 0.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited