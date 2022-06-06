Rainbow Denim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 38.57% Y-o-Y
June 06, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Denim are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 38.57% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 up 71.36% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 up 157.32% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.
Rainbow Denim shares closed at 4.13 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)
|Rainbow Denim
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.18
|0.27
|0.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.18
|0.27
|0.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.10
|1.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.07
|0.80
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.27
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.23
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|-0.40
|-2.31
|Other Income
|2.67
|2.60
|2.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.85
|2.20
|0.54
|Interest
|2.45
|2.50
|2.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-0.30
|-2.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.61
|-0.30
|-2.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.61
|-0.30
|-2.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.61
|-0.30
|-2.11
|Equity Share Capital
|13.28
|13.28
|13.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.23
|-1.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.23
|-1.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.23
|-1.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.23
|-1.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited