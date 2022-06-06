Rainbow Denim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 38.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 38.57% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 up 71.36% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 up 157.32% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.

Rainbow Denim shares closed at 4.13 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)