Raghav Producti Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.17 crore, down 9.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.17 crore in June 2023 down 9.84% from Rs. 33.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2023 up 2.25% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2023 down 0.8% from Rs. 8.72 crore in June 2022.

Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.07 in June 2022.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 1,045.70 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.02% returns over the last 6 months and 100.21% over the last 12 months.