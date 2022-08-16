Radaan Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 0.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in June 2022 down 0.92% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022 down 29.3% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022 down 51.92% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

Radaan Media shares closed at 1.35 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.90% returns over the last 6 months and 28.57% over the last 12 months.