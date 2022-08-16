Radaan Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 0.92% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radaan Mediaworks India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in June 2022 down 0.92% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022 down 29.3% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022 down 51.92% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.
Radaan Media shares closed at 1.35 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.90% returns over the last 6 months and 28.57% over the last 12 months.
|Radaan Mediaworks India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.32
|5.07
|1.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.32
|5.07
|1.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.92
|1.58
|1.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.45
|4.48
|-0.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.23
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.51
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-1.75
|-0.60
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.05
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-1.70
|-0.60
|Interest
|0.51
|0.50
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-2.20
|-1.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.32
|-2.20
|-1.00
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.02
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.32
|-2.18
|-1.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.32
|-2.18
|-1.02
|Equity Share Capital
|10.83
|10.83
|10.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.40
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.40
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.40
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.40
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited