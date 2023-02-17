English
    Radaan Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore, up 73.31% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radaan Mediaworks India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore in December 2022 up 73.31% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 582.72% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 186.21% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

    Radaan Media shares closed at 1.90 on January 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.03% returns over the last 6 months and 18.75% over the last 12 months.

    Radaan Mediaworks India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.231.971.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.231.971.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.994.132.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.03-2.35-0.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.240.24
    Depreciation0.020.020.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.770.490.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.77-0.56-0.40
    Other Income0.000.011.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.77-0.550.82
    Interest0.690.580.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.46-1.130.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.46-1.130.30
    Tax-0.01-0.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.45-1.120.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.45-1.120.30
    Equity Share Capital10.8310.8310.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.210.06
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.210.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.210.06
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.210.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am