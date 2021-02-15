Radaan Media Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore, up 133.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore in December 2020 up 133.8% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2020 down 25.77% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020 down 24% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.

Radaan Media shares closed at 0.90 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -28.00% returns over the last 12 months.