Quantum Build Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 89.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quantum Build-Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2019 down 89.71% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 105.68% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2019 down 105.17% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2018.
Quantum Build shares closed at 6.84 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:20 pm