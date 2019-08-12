Quantum Build Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 89.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2019 down 89.71% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 105.68% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2019 down 105.17% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2018.

Quantum Build shares closed at 6.84 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)