English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prozone Intu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore, up 22.44% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prozone Intu Properties are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore in March 2023 up 22.44% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2023 up 7.48% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2023 up 29.51% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.

    Prozone Intu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

    Prozone Intu shares closed at 22.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.85% returns over the last 6 months and -4.58% over the last 12 months.

    Prozone Intu Properties
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.472.502.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.472.502.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.621.641.59
    Depreciation0.170.070.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.531.411.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.14-0.62-0.12
    Other Income2.852.552.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.991.932.31
    Interest0.380.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.611.932.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.611.932.30
    Tax0.700.480.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.921.441.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.921.441.78
    Equity Share Capital30.5230.5230.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.090.12
    Diluted EPS0.130.090.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.090.12
    Diluted EPS0.130.090.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Prozone Intu #Prozone Intu Properties #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:00 am