Prozone Intu Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, up 44.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in March 2019 up 44.26% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2019 up 96.87% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2019 down 12.13% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2018.

Prozone Intu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2018.

Prozone Intu shares closed at 31.00 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.65% returns over the last 6 months and -35.82% over the last 12 months.