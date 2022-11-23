Prozone Intu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.70 crore, down 11.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.70 crore in September 2022 down 11.86% from Rs. 30.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.40 crore in September 2022 up 1060.39% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.87 crore in September 2022 up 95.31% from Rs. 16.83 crore in September 2021.

Prozone Intu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.