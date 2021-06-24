MARKET NEWS

Prozone Intu Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.93 crore, up 51.57% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prozone Intu Properties are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.93 crore in March 2021 up 51.57% from Rs. 17.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021 down 241.76% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.54 crore in March 2021 up 41.85% from Rs. 14.48 crore in March 2020.

Prozone Intu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2020.

Prozone Intu shares closed at 37.65 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 84.11% returns over the last 6 months and 65.13% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations26.9314.5617.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations26.9314.5617.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.914.7413.18
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.91-4.74-13.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.970.920.87
Depreciation7.757.518.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.956.556.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.26-0.421.27
Other Income3.533.164.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.792.755.86
Interest10.3312.608.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.46-9.85-3.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.46-9.85-3.10
Tax-0.82-0.02-1.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.28-9.83-1.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.28-9.83-1.46
Minority Interest-4.143.212.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00-0.020.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.86-6.640.61
Equity Share Capital30.5230.5230.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.06-0.43-0.04
Diluted EPS0.06-0.43-0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.06-0.43-0.04
Diluted EPS0.06-0.43-0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Prozone Intu #Prozone Intu Properties #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 am

