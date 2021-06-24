Prozone Intu Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.93 crore, up 51.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.93 crore in March 2021 up 51.57% from Rs. 17.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021 down 241.76% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.54 crore in March 2021 up 41.85% from Rs. 14.48 crore in March 2020.

Prozone Intu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2020.

Prozone Intu shares closed at 37.65 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 84.11% returns over the last 6 months and 65.13% over the last 12 months.