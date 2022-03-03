Prozone Intu Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore, up 81.93% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prozone Intu Properties are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore in December 2021 up 81.93% from Rs. 14.56 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021 up 80.06% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2021 up 66.08% from Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2020.
Prozone Intu shares closed at 25.55 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)
|Prozone Intu Properties
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.49
|30.29
|14.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.49
|30.29
|14.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.97
|6.66
|4.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.50
|2.74
|-4.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|1.02
|0.92
|Depreciation
|6.69
|6.69
|7.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.82
|7.67
|6.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.32
|5.51
|-0.42
|Other Income
|4.04
|4.64
|3.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.35
|10.14
|2.75
|Interest
|10.06
|9.95
|12.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.19
|-9.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.29
|0.19
|-9.85
|Tax
|0.30
|-2.63
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|2.82
|-9.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|2.82
|-9.83
|Minority Interest
|-1.32
|-1.68
|3.21
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.32
|1.15
|-6.64
|Equity Share Capital
|30.52
|30.52
|30.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.08
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.08
|-0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.08
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.08
|-0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited