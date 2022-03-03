Prozone Intu Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore, up 81.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore in December 2021 up 81.93% from Rs. 14.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021 up 80.06% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2021 up 66.08% from Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2020.

Prozone Intu shares closed at 25.55 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)