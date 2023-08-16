PRO CLB GLOBAL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 11.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 11.38% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 50.11% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 29.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

PRO CLB GLOBAL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

PRO CLB GLOBAL shares closed at 6.27 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -51.73% returns over the last 6 months