Precot Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 238.00 crore, down 16.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.00 crore in March 2023 down 16.51% from Rs. 285.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.90 crore in March 2023 down 136.75% from Rs. 24.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2023 down 91.77% from Rs. 44.86 crore in March 2022.

Precot shares closed at 181.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.58% returns over the last 6 months and -30.88% over the last 12 months.