English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Precot Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 238.00 crore, down 16.51% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Precot are:

    Net Sales at Rs 238.00 crore in March 2023 down 16.51% from Rs. 285.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.90 crore in March 2023 down 136.75% from Rs. 24.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2023 down 91.77% from Rs. 44.86 crore in March 2022.

    Precot shares closed at 181.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.58% returns over the last 6 months and -30.88% over the last 12 months.

    Precot
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations231.86219.25274.38
    Other Operating Income6.147.7510.68
    Total Income From Operations238.00227.00285.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials131.11148.17168.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.03----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.1129.49-15.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.0320.0324.27
    Depreciation8.408.557.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.7350.2364.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.41-29.4735.06
    Other Income3.701.461.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.71-28.0136.89
    Interest7.888.688.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.59-36.7028.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.59-36.7028.83
    Tax-3.69-8.764.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.90-27.9424.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.90-27.9424.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.90-27.9424.23
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.42-23.2820.19
    Diluted EPS-7.42-23.2820.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.42-23.2820.19
    Diluted EPS-7.42-23.2820.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Precot #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 10:17 pm