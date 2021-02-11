Precision Wires Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 521.19 crore, up 47.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 521.19 crore in December 2020 up 47.47% from Rs. 353.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.61 crore in December 2020 up 65.57% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.40 crore in December 2020 up 41.33% from Rs. 18.68 crore in December 2019.

Precision Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 5.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.55 in December 2019.

Precision Wires shares closed at 164.65 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)