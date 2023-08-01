English
    Prakash Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,013.28 crore, up 13.15% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1,013.28 crore in June 2023 up 13.15% from Rs. 895.49 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.41 crore in June 2023 up 107.21% from Rs. 43.15 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.68 crore in June 2023 up 43.95% from Rs. 102.59 crore in June 2022.
    Prakash Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.41 in June 2022.Prakash Ind shares closed at 91.80 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.01% returns over the last 6 months and 70.95% over the last 12 months.
    Prakash Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,013.281,010.54895.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,013.281,010.54895.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials743.40762.37664.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.65-0.850.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.2854.3454.61
    Depreciation39.1637.5637.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.0186.4475.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.7870.6862.80
    Other Income29.743.602.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.5274.2864.80
    Interest19.1116.3221.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.4157.9643.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax89.4157.9643.15
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities89.4157.9643.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period89.4157.9643.15
    Equity Share Capital179.08179.08179.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.993.242.41
    Diluted EPS4.993.522.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.993.242.41
    Diluted EPS4.993.522.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

