Prakash Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,013.28 crore, up 13.15% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,013.28 1,010.54 895.49 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,013.28 1,010.54 895.49 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 743.40 762.37 664.11 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.65 -0.85 0.79 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 60.28 54.34 54.61 Depreciation 39.16 37.56 37.79 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 91.01 86.44 75.39 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.78 70.68 62.80 Other Income 29.74 3.60 2.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.52 74.28 64.80 Interest 19.11 16.32 21.65 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.41 57.96 43.15 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 89.41 57.96 43.15 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 89.41 57.96 43.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 89.41 57.96 43.15 Equity Share Capital 179.08 179.08 179.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.99 3.24 2.41 Diluted EPS 4.99 3.52 2.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.99 3.24 2.41 Diluted EPS 4.99 3.52 2.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited