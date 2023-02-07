English
    Prakash Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 760.78 crore, down 10.18% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prakash Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 760.78 crore in December 2022 down 10.18% from Rs. 846.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.27 crore in December 2022 up 40.72% from Rs. 32.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.38 crore in December 2022 up 16.22% from Rs. 89.81 crore in December 2021.

    Prakash Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations760.78776.94846.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations760.78776.94846.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials534.76549.87593.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.561.165.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.7854.6556.81
    Depreciation38.1938.2039.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.3768.34103.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.2464.7247.64
    Other Income2.952.842.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.1967.5650.27
    Interest20.9223.4618.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.2744.1032.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.2744.1032.17
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.2744.1032.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.2744.1032.17
    Equity Share Capital179.08179.08179.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.532.461.80
    Diluted EPS2.432.371.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.532.461.80
    Diluted EPS2.432.371.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
