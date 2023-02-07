Prakash Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 760.78 crore, down 10.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 760.78 crore in December 2022 down 10.18% from Rs. 846.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.27 crore in December 2022 up 40.72% from Rs. 32.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.38 crore in December 2022 up 16.22% from Rs. 89.81 crore in December 2021.

Prakash Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2021.

Prakash Ind shares closed at 63.15 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.29% returns over the last 6 months and 5.69% over the last 12 months.