Prajay Engineer Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore, down 62.53% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prajay Engineers Syndicate are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore in December 2020 down 62.53% from Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2020 down 1228.06% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 99.67% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2019.
Prajay Engineer shares closed at 9.90 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.68% returns over the last 6 months and 65.00% over the last 12 months.
|Prajay Engineers Syndicate
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.92
|5.74
|4.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.92
|5.74
|4.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.51
|5.06
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.24
|0.83
|Depreciation
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.27
|0.43
|3.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.27
|-1.00
|-0.98
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.22
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.99
|-0.78
|-0.73
|Interest
|1.49
|1.52
|1.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.48
|-2.30
|-1.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.48
|-2.30
|-1.98
|Tax
|0.21
|0.15
|-0.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.68
|-2.45
|-1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.68
|-2.45
|-1.13
|Minority Interest
|0.03
|0.01
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.66
|-0.58
|-0.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.31
|-3.02
|-1.24
|Equity Share Capital
|69.94
|69.94
|69.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-0.44
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-0.44
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-0.44
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-0.44
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
