Prajay Engineer Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore, down 62.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore in December 2020 down 62.53% from Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2020 down 1228.06% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 99.67% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2019.

Prajay Engineer shares closed at 9.90 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.68% returns over the last 6 months and 65.00% over the last 12 months.