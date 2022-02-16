Pradip Overseas Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore, up 27.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore in December 2021 up 27.25% from Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,321.54 crore in December 2021 up 47029.85% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2021 up 2513.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

Pradip Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 27.28 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2020.

Pradip Overseas shares closed at 1.15 on October 14, 2021 (NSE)