Pradeep Metals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.16 crore, up 19.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.16 crore in December 2022 up 19.92% from Rs. 56.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2022 up 97.17% from Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2022 up 58.68% from Rs. 8.64 crore in December 2021.

Pradeep Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in December 2021.

