    Pradeep Metals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.16 crore, up 19.92% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pradeep Metals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.16 crore in December 2022 up 19.92% from Rs. 56.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2022 up 97.17% from Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2022 up 58.68% from Rs. 8.64 crore in December 2021.

    Pradeep Metals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.1672.7656.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.1672.7656.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.9031.8628.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.522.49-1.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.458.176.54
    Depreciation2.132.031.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.7117.2814.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.4810.945.98
    Other Income1.100.550.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.5811.496.78
    Interest1.741.621.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.849.875.16
    Exceptional Items-0.34-0.34-0.34
    P/L Before Tax9.509.534.83
    Tax2.241.291.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.268.243.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.268.243.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.268.243.68
    Equity Share Capital17.2717.2717.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.204.772.13
    Diluted EPS4.204.772.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.204.772.13
    Diluted EPS4.204.772.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited