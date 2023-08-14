Power Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,138.94 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,138.94 crore in June 2023 up 12.24% from Rs. 9,033.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,006.94 crore in June 2023 up 42.54% from Rs. 2,109.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,295.37 crore in June 2023 up 28.59% from Rs. 8,006.25 crore in June 2022.

Power Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 11.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.99 in June 2022.

Power Finance shares closed at 264.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 86.81% returns over the last 6 months and 121.24% over the last 12 months.