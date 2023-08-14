English
    Power Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,138.94 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Power Finance Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,138.94 crore in June 2023 up 12.24% from Rs. 9,033.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,006.94 crore in June 2023 up 42.54% from Rs. 2,109.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,295.37 crore in June 2023 up 28.59% from Rs. 8,006.25 crore in June 2022.

    Power Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 11.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.99 in June 2022.

    Power Finance shares closed at 264.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 86.81% returns over the last 6 months and 121.24% over the last 12 months.

    Power Finance Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,138.9410,184.899,033.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,138.9410,184.899,033.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.0653.0353.71
    Depreciation3.645.184.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies2.15-494.20171.72
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-213.40200.30804.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,288.4910,420.587,998.44
    Other Income3.241.343.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,291.7310,421.928,001.47
    Interest6,620.696,140.715,461.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,671.044,281.212,539.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,671.044,281.212,539.89
    Tax664.10788.94430.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,006.943,492.272,109.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,006.943,492.272,109.52
    Equity Share Capital2,640.082,640.082,640.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3913.237.99
    Diluted EPS11.3913.237.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3913.237.99
    Diluted EPS11.3913.237.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:44 am

