Ponni Sugars(E) standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 20.17 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 20.17 20.12 41.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 20.17 20.12 41.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.17 28.67 48.53 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.06 -26.07 -28.00 Power & Fuel 9.47 10.25 8.55 Employees Cost 3.33 3.54 3.69 Depreciation 1.48 1.44 1.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.78 3.50 4.21 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.12 -1.21 2.90 Other Income 0.18 0.37 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.94 -0.84 2.94 Interest 0.39 0.07 0.94 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.33 -0.91 2.00 Exceptional Items -- -4.61 -- P/L Before Tax -2.33 -5.52 2.00 Tax -0.68 -2.25 0.62 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.65 -3.27 1.38 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.65 -3.27 1.38 Equity Share Capital 8.60 8.60 8.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.92 -3.80 1.60 Diluted EPS -1.92 -3.80 1.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.92 -3.80 1.60 Diluted EPS -1.92 -3.80 1.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited