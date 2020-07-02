Polygenta Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.15 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.15 crore in March 2020 up 23.65% from Rs. 26.81 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2020 up 147.98% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2020 up 4985.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.

Polygenta Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2019.

Polygenta Tech shares closed at 1.36 on March 17, 2020 (BSE)