Polygenta Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.81 crore, up 57.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polygenta Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.81 crore in March 2019 up 57.5% from Rs. 17.02 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2019 up 78.77% from Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 up 102.35% from Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2018.
Polygenta Tech shares closed at 0.80 on April 24, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Polygenta Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.81
|24.78
|17.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.81
|24.78
|17.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.83
|15.90
|12.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.49
|0.24
|2.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.55
|3.51
|3.15
|Depreciation
|5.43
|3.79
|3.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.21
|6.68
|5.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.70
|-5.35
|-9.96
|Other Income
|0.41
|1.71
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.29
|-3.64
|-9.67
|Interest
|0.31
|0.47
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.60
|-4.11
|-10.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-16.29
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.60
|-4.11
|-26.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.60
|-4.11
|-26.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.60
|-4.11
|-26.38
|Equity Share Capital
|156.21
|156.21
|156.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.26
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.26
|-0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.26
|-1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.26
|-1.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited