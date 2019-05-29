Polygenta Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.81 crore, up 57.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.81 crore in March 2019 up 57.5% from Rs. 17.02 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2019 up 78.77% from Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 up 102.35% from Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2018.

Polygenta Tech shares closed at 0.80 on April 24, 2019 (BSE)