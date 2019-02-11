Polygenta Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore, up 88.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Polygenta Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore in December 2018 up 88.02% from Rs. 13.18 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2018 up 56.83% from Rs. 9.52 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 up 102.75% from Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2017.
Polygenta Tech shares closed at 2.33 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Polygenta Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.78
|22.45
|13.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.78
|22.45
|13.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.90
|16.62
|11.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.24
|-1.67
|-1.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.51
|3.48
|3.90
|Depreciation
|3.79
|3.80
|3.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.68
|5.99
|4.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.35
|-5.77
|-9.39
|Other Income
|1.71
|0.19
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.64
|-5.57
|-9.18
|Interest
|0.47
|0.49
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.11
|-6.06
|-9.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.11
|-6.06
|-9.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.11
|-6.06
|-9.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.11
|-6.06
|-9.52
|Equity Share Capital
|156.21
|156.21
|156.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.39
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.39
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.39
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.39
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited