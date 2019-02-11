Polygenta Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore, up 88.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.78 crore in December 2018 up 88.02% from Rs. 13.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2018 up 56.83% from Rs. 9.52 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 up 102.75% from Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2017.

Polygenta Tech shares closed at 2.33 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)